OC: YWCA Alaska | Return Visit

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Four 10-minute plays. Five Community Organizations. A nationwide act of listening.

YWCA Alaska CEO Jessie Lavoie shares the details about Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, an upcoming evening of storytelling and civic dialogue. Part of a nationwide act of listening, the evening will feature four 10-minute plays by female and non-binary playwrights exploring the heart of American democracy, while spotlighting five community organizations dedicated to local civic engagement and empowerment.

Event Details

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 6:30 PM

Location: Snow City Cafe (Anchorage, AK)

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon