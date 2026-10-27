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OC: YWCA Alaska | Return Visit

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:50 AM AKDT
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska
Photo | Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Four 10-minute plays. Five Community Organizations. A nationwide act of listening.
YWCA Alaska CEO Jessie Lavoie shares the details about Women+ on the Edge of Democracy, an upcoming evening of storytelling and civic dialogue. Part of a nationwide act of listening, the evening will feature four 10-minute plays by female and non-binary playwrights exploring the heart of American democracy, while spotlighting five community organizations dedicated to local civic engagement and empowerment.

Event Details
Date: Friday, October 30, 2026
Doors: 6:00 PM | Show: 6:30 PM
Location: Snow City Cafe (Anchorage, AK)

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec