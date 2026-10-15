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OC: YWCA Alaska

KNBA | By Kelly Brabec
Published October 15, 2026 at 9:08 AM AKDT
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska
Photo | Kelly Brabec | KNBA
Jessie Lavoie | CEO YWCA Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Want to connect with some incredible community initiatives and leadership events around Alaska this October?

YWCA Alaska is hitting the ground running with a fantastic lineup of events focused on community growth, equity, and empowerment. The YWCA Alaska is a driving force behind local gender equity, youth leadership, and racial justice advocacy. There’s a ton happening. Jessie Lavoie, the CEO of YWCA Alaska, gives the inside scoop on what they have planned.

Event Details:
October 19 | 12PM - 1PM | Women of Achievement Luncheon | Captain Cook Hotel
October 25 | 12PM - 4PM | Taste Of Spenard | The Nave

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon
Our Community
Kelly Brabec
Kelly grew up in the Midwest among farms and fertile soils. Outfitted with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Film Studies, she moved to Nome, Alaska to work for KNOM, a community-driven, nonprofit radio station. There she became versed in local radio, holding a range of jobs from Program and Music Director to producer and on-air host. Every day she’s in awe of the connection and companionship only local radio provides. When not working, Kelly and her spouse happily spend their time traveling, appreciating the true wild, and creating artsy things.

Catch Kelly on KNBA weekdays from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AKST.
See stories by Kelly Brabec