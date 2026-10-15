OC: YWCA Alaska

Keeping you in tune to Our Community.

Want to connect with some incredible community initiatives and leadership events around Alaska this October?

YWCA Alaska is hitting the ground running with a fantastic lineup of events focused on community growth, equity, and empowerment. The YWCA Alaska is a driving force behind local gender equity, youth leadership, and racial justice advocacy. There’s a ton happening. Jessie Lavoie, the CEO of YWCA Alaska, gives the inside scoop on what they have planned.

Event Details:

October 19 | 12PM - 1PM | Women of Achievement Luncheon | Captain Cook Hotel

October 25 | 12PM - 4PM | Taste Of Spenard | The Nave

KNBA’s Our Community | Thursdays 8:30am & 12Noon