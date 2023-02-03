Arctic Shipping Series from the Koahnic Climate Desk

-
As Arctic shipping traffic increases, Nome grapples with its future “It’s like a highway going right past us.”By 2050, ships traveling through the Arctic’s Northwest Passage may not need an icebreaker to escort them for the journey. In Nome, residents are wondering whether a new port will help or hinder efforts to address a myriad of chronic social problems. Some are also concerned that an onslaught of industrial marine traffic may impact Indigenous people, who have thrived along the coastline here for generations.