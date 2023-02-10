© 2023 KNBA
Music Matters
Arctic Shipping Series from the Koahnic Climate Desk
Emily Schwing brings us this four-part, month-long series on the new challenges of the Arctic Ocean's shipping channels and Alaska's communities which are impacted by the increased traffic.

Expanding Nome's port: The good, the bad, and the ugly

KNBA | By Emily Schwing
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM AKST
6. summer playing on sound2.jpeg
Emily Schwing
/
Currently, Nome’s port can only handle ships of a certain size, but an infusion of cash through the Biden Administrations 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act means an expansion of the existing port could make the region more inviting for larger vessels. In the future gold dredges like this might be dwarfed by the ships that would stop to dock here for fresh water and to deliver tourists for day trips.

Arctic Shipping Series: The new gold rush or fool’s gold?

The consequences of climate change are many. Some could bring hardship. Others point to new possibilities.Last week in our series on Arctic shipping, we looked at how coastal communities have been affected by melting sea ice, which has opened-up the Bering Sea to more vessel traffic.

For the city of Nome, which is geographically positioned to capitalize on this increase in shipping, there’s a potential goldmine.A proposed new port, with room for bigger ships, could bring prosperity in the form of new businesses, new jobs and more government investment that could benefit the region overall.

The expanded port could transform Nome into a regional hub for the shipping industry, the military, emergency responders and environmental protection services.

For others, there are feelings of déjà vu. They say the prospect of industrial-sized vessels pulling into Nome, and more of them, might spawn an economic boom, similar to what the city saw in the early 1900’s, that was neither sustainable, nor without environmental costs and cultural upheaval.

In Part 2 of her Arctic Shipping series, Emily Schwing looks at what’s at stake for those who fear history might repeat itself.

Check out part 1 of the series As Arctic shipping traffic increases, Nome grapples with its future “It’s like a highway going right past us.”

Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing comes to the Inland Northwest by way of Alaska, where she covered social and environmental issues with an Arctic spin as well as natural resource development, wildlife management and Alaska Native issues for nearly a decade. Her work has been heard on National Public Radio’s programs like “Morning Edition” and “All things Considered.” She has also filed for Public Radio International’s “The World,” American Public Media’s “Marketplace,” and various programs produced by the BBC and the CBC. She has also filed stories for Scientific American, Al Jazeera America and Arctic Deeply.
