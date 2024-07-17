Native America Calling Live from the RNC

Native America Calling host Shawn Spruce (Laguna Pueblo), along with Native Vote 2024 contributor Shaun Griswold (Laguna/Zuni/Jemez) from Source NM, take you inside the action of Media Row, where talk show programs from across the spectrum and the country converge, for live broadcasts and webcasts Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

And tune into our special Thursday night broadcast and webcast hosted by Shawn & Shaun featuring the Republican nominee’s acceptance speech on Native America Calling’s digital channels and KNBA starting at 5 p.m. AKDT.

Native voters will play a pivotal role in key battleground states during this tight and tumultuous rematch. Key issues like climate change, sovereignty, housing, health care, and #MMIP will receive special attention by candidates and campaigns in the search for votes.