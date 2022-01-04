-
Two Yup'ik engineers are trying to push the Yugtun language into the future, using technology. Their latest project opens the door for Yugtun autocorrect,…
Sewing atasuaq, traditional baby parkas, was almost a lost skill until a Yup’ik Elder helped revive it. And the result? An atasuaq, sewed with bird skin,…
On a warm, sunny day in the village of Tuntutuliak, a group of children run around each other on a boardwalk outside of the bright blue building that…
This weekend, the longest battle in its short history took place at the Statewide Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners in Anchorage.Before it even began, the…
On the Yukon-Kuskowkwim Delta, Yup’ik dance has undergone a renaissance. Everything that goes along with it, from intricate beading, headdresses to…
At the 8th annual White House Tribal Nations Conference, Byron Nicholai, of Toksook Bay, sang while Brian Cladoosby, President of the National Congress of…
August 19, 2016By Molly Dischner, KDLG - DillinghamWhen Alaskans went to the polls this week, some had new options for language assistance. Expanded help…
5/10/16Legislation restricts who can teach sexual education, and postpone standardized testing for two years.State struggles to translate ballots into six…
By Johanna Eurich, Independent ProducerAlaska Natives have been struggling with the failure of public education in their villages for a long time. Today,…
Only 10 people from across the country are getting an award on April 27, 2016 for their work to get a second chance for people with a criminal record. One…