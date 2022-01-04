-
Mushers on the Yukon River are struggling to feed their dogs because of weak king and chum salmon runs this year.Pat Moore is one of nine mushers that…
-
It’s getting late in the season and Yukon River king salmon passage remains very weak at the U.S.-Canada border.Holly Carroll is the State Yukon River…
-
April 28, 2016Most current oil and gas tax credits in Alaska would be phased out by 2020 under a draft rewrite of legislation pending in the House Rules…
-
Nov. 6, 2015British Columbia, Alaska Sign Cooperative Agreement By Associated PressBritish Columbia's minister of energy and mines is hailing as…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KYUKThe Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Part ThreeAlaskans have heard a lot about the effects climate change has had on land in the state. But new studies…
-
Today [Tuesday], the Alaska Court of Appeals in Anchorage will hear arguments about whether fishermen who fished during a closure were wrongfully…
-
Residents of Allakaket oppose a road that would span from the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska over concerns about its…
-
Construction is underway in Galena, a 400-person village recovering from a catastrophic flood last year, when the break-up of an ice jam caused the Yukon…
-
It's less smoky than yesterday but smoke from two Southcentral Alaska wildfires is expected to return when the wind shifts over the weekend.…