-
Three volcanoes are currently erupting across the Aleutian Range — Great Sitkin and Semisopochnoi in the Aleutian Islands, and Pavlof Volcano on the…
-
Feb. 23, 2016Anchorage sets new record of 37 days without snowBy The Associated PressA nearly 60-year-old record for no snowfall in Anchorage went down…
-
Governor names Commissioners of departments of Administration, EducationGovernor Bill Walker has named two more members of his cabinet. Sheldon Fisher,…
-
A low pressure system bringing widespread steady rain has prompted a flood watch for the Upper Susitna valley and Talkeetna Mountains.As KTOO's Casey…
-
Continuing to build its grassroots campaign for the November elections is on the agenda of the Alaska Democratic party meeting in Nome.Moose hunting on…
-