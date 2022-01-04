-
August 19, 2016By Molly Dischner, KDLG - DillinghamWhen Alaskans went to the polls this week, some had new options for language assistance. Expanded help…
-
5/10/16Legislation restricts who can teach sexual education, and postpone standardized testing for two years.State struggles to translate ballots into six…
-
Vote!It's always important to vote and get your voice heard, but today's election has a couple of races that are very close, making every vote potentially…
-
10/7/14 - Alaska gay marriage ban goes to court; Translating election materials to Gwitchin not easyAs the U.S. Supreme Court declines to review appeals from five states seeking to prohibit same sex marriage, a federal judge is scheduled to hear…
-
U.S. Senate candidates Mark Begich and Dan Sullivan woo Alaska Native votersAs KYUK's Ben Matheson reports, this year's U.S. Senate race in Alaska is…
-
Alaskans will find out the size of the Permanent Fund dividends in a week. Dividends based on the five-year investment earnings are distributed annually…
-
A federal district court has sided with four villages who filed suit saying the state needs to do more to protect voting rights of non-English speaking…
-
Testifying in a voters' rights case, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai says villages with sizable populations of limited English speakers beat…
-
State election officials testifying in court said they work hard to help Native language speakers and to recruit bilingual outreach workers.Missouri Sen.…
-
Testifying in court on a case alleging the state has failed to provide full language assistance to Alaska Natives in elections, an expert witness cited…