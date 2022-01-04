-
April 4, 2016Sen. Murkowski opposes hearing on U.S. Supreme Court nominee until new president is elected by The Associated PressAlaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski…
Tribes say the Governor's position creates obstacles for relatives and tribal members who want to adopt a Native childThe Alaska Federation of Natives and…
Native leaders say a Sept. 12th Alaska Supreme Court ruling in a case involving a Yup’ik child will cause higher numbers of Native children to be cut off…
The Indian Health Service has agree to pay $153 million to the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to clear up a 15-year backlog of underpayments for…
A federal judge says the Constitutional right to vote requires the state to translate election materials into Native languages for voters lacking English…
In a win for Alaska Native and rural subsistence users, the U.S. Supreme Court lets stand a lower court ruling that provides a rural subsistence priority…
Federal rules that provide a rural subsistence priority on 60% of Alaska's inland waters will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court's declines to take up the…