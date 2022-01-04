-
By Wesley Early, Alaska Public MediaTribes across the country would have new opportunities to reclaim lost artifacts under a new Senate bill. The…
Bill would give Alcoholic Beverages Control Board oversight of marijuanaBy Zacharia Hughes, APRNA bill that is fundamental to setting up legal regulations…
Tununak v state of Alaska is "potentially explosive"Yesterday, the state Department of Law asked the Alaska Supreme Court for more time in a case tribes…
In 2009-2010, Alaska ranked among the top 10 states in several categories of illegal drug use, something law enforcement and court officials would like to…
Residents of Allakaket oppose a road that would span from the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska over concerns about its…
The Senate Finance Committee's $2.1 billion budget includes $145 million for a new heating system for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and $2.1 for a…
In a win for Alaska Native and rural subsistence users, the U.S. Supreme Court lets stand a lower court ruling that provides a rural subsistence priority…
Federal rules that provide a rural subsistence priority on 60% of Alaska's inland waters will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court's declines to take up the…
The House Finance Committee in the state Legislature moved a bill allowing Village Public Safety Officers to carry a firearm while on duty.A coalition of…