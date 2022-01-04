-
Dec. 23, 2015Association of Village Council Presidents points to economy as cause for layoffsBy Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - BethelThe Bethel-based…
-
Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program director said gift will change AlaskaIn 2013, the National Governors Association issued a report saying U.S.…
-
Judge's ruling will shift education costs to stateA Superior Court Judge has ruled in favor of the Ketchikan Gateway Borough in its lawsuit launched in…
-
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…
-
7:30 a.m. Newscast: A negative ad focusing on U.S. Senate Republican candidate Mead Treadwell says technology companies he founded are helping the…