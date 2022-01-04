-
Reports to the Federal Elections Commission show Sen. Mark Begich spent $10 million in his campaign to retain his seat. Senator-elect Dan Sullivan spend…
Major candidates for the U .S. Senate in Alaska are making one final push to rally voters. Incumbent Senator Democrat Mark Begich, and challenger Dan…
Native Americans could change the outcome of the upcoming general election... if they would turn out and voteThe National Indian Education Association…
Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a press conference in Anchorage yesterday she wants to see Republican Dan Sullivan as her partner in the…
Now that former DNR Commissioner Dan Sullivan has won the Republican Primary, Sen. Mark Begich knows who he will face in the November general election. As…
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m. for Alaska's primary election. On the ballot are nominations for the offices of U.S. Senate, U.S.…
Companies have applied for an export license from the U.S. Department of Energy, proposing to move up to 20 million meteric tons of LNG from Alaska for 30…