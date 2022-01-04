-
Feb. 15, 2016U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski leads field hearing of Energy Committee in BethelBy the Associated PressU.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join…
Witnesses endorse tribal courts as a solution By Joaqlin Estus, KNBA Alaska has already outgrown the $250-million Goose Creek Correctional Center that…
By Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNThe Alaska House and Senate have reached a deal on the state’s operating budget. For weeks, the two bodies have been at an…
By Anne Hillman, KSKA, with contributions from Zachariah Hughes, APRNEthan Berkowitz will be Anchorage's next mayor. Unofficial results show him beating…
Special investigator to be hired to look into claims of misconduct in Alaska National Guard Attorney General Craig Richards is in the process of hiring a…
Gov. Bill Walker's administration is reviewing a proposal to offer temporary royalty relief to an oil development company. Supporters say the move could…
Walker leads with 4,634 more votes than ParnellAlaska Gov. Sean Parnell has conceded in the state's gubernatorial race. He issued a statement Saturday,…
Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a press conference in Anchorage yesterday she wants to see Republican Dan Sullivan as her partner in the…
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m. for Alaska's primary election. On the ballot are nominations for the offices of U.S. Senate, U.S.…