-
KNBA News - BP to Sell Alaska Headquarters Building; UAF Project explores reducing high energy costsBP to Sell its Alaska Headquarters BuildingBY Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - JuneauBP announced yesterday [Monday] it's selling its midtown Anchorage building.…
-
By Rachel Woldholz, APRN - AnchorageThe scheduled debate on a bill overhauling Alaska’s oil and gas tax credits never happened on Wednesday.Speaker of the…
-
Continuing low prices pressure Legislators to consider reduced oil and gas tax creditsBy the Associated PressOil and gas tax credits are expected to be a…
-
Feb. 22, 2016State Representatives question proposal to cut oil and gas tax creditsBy The Associated PressAs Alaska's Legislature digs through Governor…
-
Governor sets deadline for alignment with oil and gas producersBy the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker says he wants the state and the North Slope's major…
-
Local governments win against oil companies on value of taxable propertyBy Associated PressThe Supreme Court in Alaska has upheld a ruling that the…
-
6/10/14 KNBA News - A study shows VA hospital in Anchorage gets veterans appointments within 14 daysA newly released federal audit shows veterans were able to get an appointment within 14 days at the VA hospital in Anchorage.A deep water port in…
-
Depending on who you ask, HB77 would have streamlined state permitting of development projects, or unacceptably limited public participation in resource…