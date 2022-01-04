-
Feb. 6, 2016Utility companies project $2-to-6 million in savings to south-central residentsBy Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public MediaThe city of Anchorage…
-
Governor sets deadline for alignment with oil and gas producersBy the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker says he wants the state and the North Slope's major…
-
Congress leaves federal pipeline coordinator's office unfundedThe office of the federal coordinator for Alaska gas pipeline projects is shutting down.…
-
Exxon Mobil's Pt. Thompson Field is expected to begin moving about 10,000 barrels per day of natural gas condensate in late 2015 or early 2016.Pavlof…
-
The University of Alaska develops plans for employee furloughs in case it temporarily and unexpectedly runs out of money.The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health…