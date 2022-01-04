-
By Joaqlin Estus, KNBAA handful of Alaskans this week are heading to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. They’re joining thousands of…
At the 8th annual White House Tribal Nations Conference, Byron Nicholai, of Toksook Bay, sang while Brian Cladoosby, President of the National Congress of…
New federal rule could prevent litigation over Native children in state custodyBy Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - JuneauUnder new federal guidance, it will be…
By Johanna Eurich, Independent ProducerAlaska Natives have been struggling with the failure of public education in their villages for a long time. Today,…
Continuing low prices pressure Legislators to consider reduced oil and gas tax creditsBy the Associated PressOil and gas tax credits are expected to be a…
Alaska's largest tribe is boycotting FedEx, a sponsor of the Washington, D.C. NFL team whose name and mascot many consider derogatory to Native Americans.…
By Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNThe Alaska House and Senate have reached a deal on the state’s operating budget. For weeks, the two bodies have been at an…
The U.S. Congress yesterday [Tuesday] unanimously adopted legislation to create a Commission on Native American children. That's according to a prepared…
Bill would give Alcoholic Beverages Control Board oversight of marijuanaBy Zacharia Hughes, APRNA bill that is fundamental to setting up legal regulations…
Legislators debate states’ rights and constitutionality of a state law to seize federal landsMonday, legislators voted on a controversial bill that would…