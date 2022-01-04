-
This fall, moose and caribou hunting on federal lands in Northwest Alaska will be open to all licensed hunters. Regional hunters had requested the Federal…
Since the Alaska Moose Federation closed up shop in November, Kenai Peninsula charities and organizations have had to get roadkill moose off the highway…
As Heard on Morning Line: Moose Hide Tanning and Sewing in the Dené WayAs the latest in part of an ongoing cultural revitalization effort called Nay’…
Live music this Friday morning on KNBA - Ukulele Russ is from Maine, originally, but now calls Fairbanks home - when not on tour. Certain elements of the…
Continuing to build its grassroots campaign for the November elections is on the agenda of the Alaska Democratic party meeting in Nome.Moose hunting on…
Ahtna, the Native for-profit corporation for Eastern Interior Alaska, asks Congress to approve its proposal to co-manage fish and game on its lands,…