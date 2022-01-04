-
Nov. 23, 2015Dan Fauske resigns as president of state gas line corporationBy Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage | November 21, 2015Dan Fauske has resigned…
-
Bill would give Alcoholic Beverages Control Board oversight of marijuanaBy Zacharia Hughes, APRNA bill that is fundamental to setting up legal regulations…
-
State Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving timeThe Alaska State Senate has voted overwhelmingly to eliminate daylight saving time in the state. The…
-
Initiatives to regulate marijuana like alcohol, and to raise the state minimum wage, will be on August ballot.Anchorage, Fairbanks, are on a short list…