A national voting reform bill stalled in the U.S. Senate Wednesday with Alaska’s senators, like all Republicans, voting against it.The “Freedom to Vote”…
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week announced the establishment of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies. But the center doesn’t…
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate agreed to spend $6.5 million to tackle the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women.It’s a small line-item within a…
The Environmental Protection Agency issued harsh assessments of the proposed Pebble Mine, and they’ve made an impression on Lisa Murkowski. But the…
By Associated PressAlaska won't have two U.S. senators with the same name. Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan says he’s dropping out of the Republican…
April 4, 2016Sen. Murkowski opposes hearing on U.S. Supreme Court nominee until new president is elected by The Associated PressAlaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski…
Sen. Mark Begich makes land trade for an Arctic port a high priorityEarlier this week, Sen. Begich conceded he lost the election, but for now, until Jan.…
9/24/14 - Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski appears in ad supporting Republican candidate Dan SullivanMurkowski throws support behind Republican candidate Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate Sen. Murkowski says she's disappointed by what she called the "dishonest…
In 2009-2010, Alaska ranked among the top 10 states in several categories of illegal drug use, something law enforcement and court officials would like to…
Sen. Lisa Murkowski's lawyer has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sen. Mark Begich, demanding he stop using her image in his TV ads. She says it implies…