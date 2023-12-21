Federal and Native perspectives on addressing Fentanyl in Native communities.

Fentanyl was originally introduced more than 60 years ago, and was created for pain management for several reasons; it's inexpensive to synthesize, has a short onset of action and duration for effect, can be used in a multitude of ways including orally, intravenously, or through the skin, according to health professionals.

There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illegally made fentanyl.

Pharmaceutical Fentanyl is traditionally prescribed for cancer patients with chronic pain who have developed opioid tolerance.

In November, several Senators on the Committee on Indian Affairs examined the impacts of fentanyl on Native communities.

This hearing took testimony from Native peoples to address the growing crisis in a variety of ways including the need for more federal support to tackle fentanyl use.

Jamie Azure is the chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota.

He said; “The committee needs to remember that we voted to sit in the chairs we sit in for the next generation... We as tribal leaders refuse to allow a generation to be lost.”

In his testimony, he focused on the importance of this issue and the implications these conversations have on Native youth.

In another testimony, Dr. Claradina Soto works in the Department of Population and Public Health Science. She discussed the variety of issues within fentanyl use and proposed four solutions.

She said “This is based on our community-based research work, with community organizations, tribal governments, Indian health clinics, and our community advisory boards. We understand that effective change requires a deep understanding of both the challenges and faced by and restraints inherent to our Native communities.”

With this research in hand, the proposals included increasing residential treatment centers, incorporating cultural material, focusing on youth, and addressing the challenges of gaining reliable data on Native peoples.

“I’d like to note my recommendations may vary by community. And when implementation is considered each community should decide it.”



Increase the residential treatment centers

California has a specific need for more detox centers Expand MAT resources Incorporate cultural modalities

Healing Circles Focus on native youth

With prevention and treatment services and education Mental health services Address the challenge of reliable data of Native people

Specifically in urban areas Collab with tribal organizations to aid in this gap of data

Another issue discussed in the hearing is the lack of police within these rural areas that are being targeted by illegal fentanyl providers.

In a follow-up hearing in early December, the committee focused on federal perspectives on the growing crisis.

Roselyn Tso is the director of the Indian Health Service.

She discussed the mortality rates within Native communities and the necessity of the increment of care for those who are addicted to fentanyl.

In her testimony, she said “I and my senior leadership and all of Indian Health Services recognize the importance of working side by side. With tribes and tribal leaders to develop comprehensive plans for addressing the opioid crisis in Indian country– but we also recognize that each community plan includes strategies that work for each community.”

Senator Lisa Murkowski says that the call for policy changes and resources in this crisis has been heard nationwide. In this hearing, she focused on the vulnerability of rural Alaskan communities.

“Drug traffickers are targeting our Native communities. They know these communities are more rural, they know that there is less law enforcement presence and they know they can make more money off of our native people.”

Murkowski says that the Committee on Indian Affairs’s goal within this crisis is to better understand the current actions being taken by agencies when it comes to investigations, and providing more resources.

Tribal leaders and Senators say this is only the beginning of discussions on how to aid in this crisis of fentanyl overdose in Native communities.