life expectancy

-
Baby Boomers, like everyone else, know that avoiding tobacco use, watching their weight, and exercising, contribute to longer life. However, researchers…
-
Lawmakers meet privately, pledge confidentiality on LNG projectAlaska lawmakers, legislative staff and gas line consultants attended private meetings and…
-
Buying rather than leasing a legislative office building in Anchorage would save the state $2.4 million a year, according to Rep. Mike Hawker, Legislative…
-
AGING IN ALASKAMarch 17 - 21, 2014, As a part of KNBA Morning News, News Director Joaqlin Estus shared a series of stories that discuss the value of…