-
Alaskans to comment on directing Permanent Fund earnings to budget rather than, in part, to dividendsBy Andrew Kitchenman, APRN State Government and…
-
Jan. 22, 2016In his second State of the State address to the Legislature, Governor Bill Walker recapped his first year in office, and described some of…
-
Legislators get an earful: “stop playing”By Alexandra Gutierrez, APRNFriday for the first time since the regular session adjourned in April, a legislative…
-
Legislators back away from Anchorage’s pending school debtAlaska lawmakers are attempting to fast-track a bill so the state won't have to help pay for $59…
-
Aid to needy families, state child support services funding at riskState officials have said federal funding could be on the line if the Legislature does…
-
A Legislative Conference Committee is going through House and Senate versions of an Omnibus Education bill to identify areas of agreement and sticking…
-
The state Senate passed an Omnibus Education Bill yesterday that's headed to Conference Committee, where House and Senate members will hammer out…
-
By law, the Legislature is allotted ninety days in session, but despite meeting into the early hours this morning, it hasn't finished its work. It's…
-
Governor Sean Parnell says it would be immoral to leave the state's debt to public employees' retirement benefits for future generations to pay, so he's…
-
The Senate Finance Committee's $2.1 billion budget includes $145 million for a new heating system for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and $2.1 for a…