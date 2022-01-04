language preservation

-
UPDATE:The Legislative group has moved to continue taking testimony Thursday. Previous story: An action in the Alaska House of Representatives is urging…
Our guest on Morning Line today is Ethan Petticrew, Executive Director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start. The Cook Inlet Native Head Start program has been…
Knowing Tlingit makes possible a life of understanding the ways of our eldersBy Johanna EurichMost of Alaska’s twenty Native languages are going extinct.…
"Haa shagoon ... it's our ancestors and future generations, everything we were and everything we will be."About 1,300 people gathered at the Dena'ina…
Native Americans could change the outcome of the upcoming general election... if they would turn out and voteThe National Indian Education Association…
The Federal Subsistence Board has voted to change the process it uses to determine if a community is rural and eligible for subsistence priority. At issue…
Alaska National Guard officials say 29 cases of sexual assault have been reported since 2009; of those 21 were closed or suspended.The Senate Finance…
