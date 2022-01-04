-
By Daysha Eaton, KBBI - HomerAudio FileEdit | RemoveOct. 3, 2016 - Nanwalek School is getting some relief from overcrowding after a garage/shop area was…
-
9/12/16By the Associated PressAlaska imports 96 percent of its food, and the governor said that should change. The Juneau Empire reports Gov. Bill Walker…
-
By Joaqlin EstusGusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour have kept the McHugh Creek fire just south of Anchorage going, but light showers forecast for this…
-
by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media, and Joaqlin Estus, KNBA AnchorageThe McHugh wildfire continues to burn uncontained south of Anchorage.Both lanes…
-
by the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker is proposing a new, statewide 3-percent sales and use tax, an alternative to his proposal to reinstate a personal…
-
Advisory: APD warning drivers to not leave keys in vehicle for warm up following spree of stolen vehiclesAnchorage police are warning motorists to not…
-
Dec. 3, 2015We Are All Related HereJoaqlin Estus, KNBAA Pennsylvania filmmaker had seen the many stories about climate change and looming disasters, and…
-
Anchorage Snow DayAssociated PressThe Anchorage school district canceled classes Tuesday due to icy roads from an overnight snowstorm. The Alaska Dispatch…
-
KNBA News - State witnesses testify in Fbks 4 case; Alaska has nation's most costly health insuranceState witnesses take the stand in Fairbanks Four caseBy Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe state has begun calling witnesses in the Fairbanks Four evidentiary…
-
Oct. 26, 2015Risks, rewards at issueBy The Associated PressRepublican legislative leaders say they want to know more about the potential risks and rewards…