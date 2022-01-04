-
Rebecca Hamon is the first person in decades without a law enforcement background to chair the Alaska Police Standards Council.Hamon is a village and…
State biologists have again predicted underperforming king salmon runs in the Taku and Stikine river systems. That means Southeast Alaska’s troll and…
It’s getting late in the season and Yukon River king salmon passage remains very weak at the U.S.-Canada border.Holly Carroll is the State Yukon River…
Commercial fishing for king salmon in Southeast Alaska will likely open on schedule this summer. That’s after a federal judge denied a request for an…
King salmon have been returning younger and in lower numbers than predicted in much of the state, which has biologists wondering what is happening to…
Today on Our Community, Kristen Collins, the Alaska Center Community Organizer and Gayla Hoseth, 2nd Chief of Curyung Tribal Council & Stand for Salmon…
by Ben Matheson, KYUKFederal staff will again manage king salmon on the lower Kuskokwim River after requests from tribes. Earlier this year, a handful of…
By Daysha Eaton, KYUKThe Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state…
Anchorage judge sets Sept. 26 as the date for argumentsAn Anchorage judge has set Sept. 26 for arguments in the lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell…
Today [Tuesday], the Alaska Court of Appeals in Anchorage will hear arguments about whether fishermen who fished during a closure were wrongfully…