Kenai Peninsula

-
The partial federal shutdown is putting strain on some Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. Some are dipping into reserves in order to pay for…
-
By The National Weather ServiceThe National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a small stream flood advisory for rain and melting snow for streams on…
-
Evacuation area reduced, and opened to homeowners who lost homes By Liz Ruskin, APRNManagers of the Sockeye Fire near Willow plan to begin letting…
-
Change pleases no one Based on a story by Rachel Waldholz, KCAW The North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted Sunday to reduce halibut bycatch in the…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KYUKThe Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state…
-
About a hundred residents of Tyonek, on the west side of Cook Inlet, were evacuated yesterday. Now shifting winds have the fire headed toward the village…
-
About a hundred residents of Tyonek, on the west side of Cook Inlet, were evacuated yesterday. Now shifting winds have the fire headed toward the village…
-