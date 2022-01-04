-
In Inupiaq communities, more than any other food, seal oil is a fixture. “I had it for lunch today,” Cyrus Harris said. “I’ll have it for supper…
-
Iñupiaq language revitalization efforts continued at a summit held Jan. 24-25 in Kotzebue.The Iñupiaq summit in Kotzebue aimed to serve as a meeting of…
-
The Alaska Dispatch News reports Edward Itta, a prominent North Slope leader, died Sunday of cancer. Itta was mayor of the North Slope Borough from 2005…
-
Climate change, Alaska Native issues high profile during President Obama visit to AlaskaAlaska Native issues will be the subject of high-level…