-
June Nelson Elementary School is working to help their students connect more with Iñupiaq language and culture. In previous years, the curriculum included…
-
An Iñupiaq language survey is currently underway across the state. Organizers hope the survey helps build a comprehensive ten-year language plan to help…
-
This coming fall, the Nome elementary school will debut Nome’s first Inupiaq immersion program in an ongoing effort to revitalize one of many Alaska…
-
Iñupiaq language revitalization efforts continued at a summit held Jan. 24-25 in Kotzebue.The Iñupiaq summit in Kotzebue aimed to serve as a meeting of…
-
Linguistics studies major Myles Creed worked with a group to get Iñupiatun included as a language on Facebook. "We need Iñupiaq language everywhere. I…
-
The Alaska Dispatch News reports Edward Itta, a prominent North Slope leader, died Sunday of cancer. Itta was mayor of the North Slope Borough from 2005…
-
August 19, 2016By Molly Dischner, KDLG - DillinghamWhen Alaskans went to the polls this week, some had new options for language assistance. Expanded help…
-
8/20/15Controversial Anchorage Legislative Office lease subject of lawsuitBy The Associated PressDiscovery will begin in a lawsuit challenging the…
-
Sen. Dan Sullivan turns attention to veterans' health care U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan is hosting meetings in Alaska to hear from veterans on health care…
-
Climate change and Alaska Natives: Food securityBy Joaqlin EstusHere's the second in our series on Climate Change and Alaska Natives.Wild foods are…