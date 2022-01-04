-
Today on Morning Line, University of Alaska Anchorage Native Student Council President Aaron Tolen visited during Our Community to share an upcoming free…
-
Nov. 12, 2015A Juneau man making a film about historical trauma and Alaska Natives faces two challenges. First, he is terminally ill with A-L-S, or Lou…
-
Alaskans to comment on directing Permanent Fund earnings to budget rather than, in part, to dividendsBy Andrew Kitchenman, APRN State Government and…
-
Sept. 25, 2015Kotzebue Nursing Home Serving Traditional FoodsAssociated PressResidents of a nursing home in Kotzebue now have musk ox and other…
-
Historical trauma at the root of substance abuse and other mental health maladiesAn Ojibwe woman and independent journalist recently visited Alaska for a…
-
Elders teach the laws of “living in ultimate purity,” as a way of healingBy Sophie Evan, KYUKHealth care providers in Bethel are reviving "Calricaraq," an…