The beginning of the herring spawn in Sitka Sound signals the wind-down of commercial fishing, and the start of the subsistence harvest: The millennia-old…
As spring returns to Bristol Bay, so too do Togiak herring.The Alaska Department of Fish and Game projects a biomass of 236,700 tons — the highest…
Predicting the future is hard, unless you’ve got a crystal ball. In the basement of the Sitka Sound Science Center, a researcher has designed an…
After two seasons without a commercial fishery, herring stocks in Sitka Sound are on the rebound, according to state scientists tracking the data. But…
The Sitka Tribe of Alaska has won a round in its longstanding lawsuit against the state over the management of the Sitka Sound Sac Roe Herring Fishery.In…
The tribal lawsuit over herring in Sitka Sound boiled down to one question this week: Does the management of the commercial seine fishery still allow…
A new study reveals previously unaccounted for economic and cultural benefits of herring. The extensive report also highlights threats posed by the…
Aerial surveys of Sitka Sound showed a lot of active herring spawn this week, stretching over 31 nautical miles to date. But that wasn’t the only place to…
After a court ruling that the Department of Interior (DOI) improperly excluded Alaska tribes from a process long available to lower 48 tribes, DOI…
The herring fish roe fishery opened in Bristol Bay Sunday.Even though recent inspections showed no problems, the Skagway ferry dock sank last week,…