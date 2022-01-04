-
Former military affairs official McHugh Pierre to handle Republican Senate Majority media strategy after being fired by Gov. Sean ParnellBy Alexandra…
Walker leads with 4,634 more votes than ParnellAlaska Gov. Sean Parnell has conceded in the state's gubernatorial race. He issued a statement Saturday,…
Emails describe chaplain's concerns, fears about Alaska National Guard leadershipThe Department of Law has begun releasing records about the Governor's…
"Scathing" report leads to Alaska National Guard firingsThree leaders of the Alaska National Guard have been fired from their positions. The removal of…
Repeal of Alaska's ban on same-sex marriage now goes to U.S. Supreme CourtThe Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a temporary halt to gay marriages…
In a forum hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, two candidates running for Alaska Governor debated local and statewide issues. Gov. Sean…
Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a press conference in Anchorage yesterday she wants to see Republican Dan Sullivan as her partner in the…
Permanent Fund Dividend third largest in 33-year historyThis year's PFD will be $1,884. That's twice as much as last year and the third-largest ever.…
A scathing report into allegations of sexual assault in the Alaska National Guard finds victims lack confidence in leadership, and fear retaliation for…
BP is working to assess repairs needed to a leaky North Slope pipeline that sprayed natural gas and water containing crude oil over 27 acres of…