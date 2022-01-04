-
Lawsuit claims Tribal members shouldn’t need state permits to fish in Metlakatla’s traditional waterMetlakatla Indian Community is suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and senior state officials over fishing rights. The state’s sole Native reservation says the…
-
China has stopped imports from European salmon suppliers due to fears of a connection between salmon imports and coronavirus, according to a report by…
-
Today on Our Community, Kristen Collins, the Alaska Center Community Organizer and Gayla Hoseth, 2nd Chief of Curyung Tribal Council & Stand for Salmon…
-
President Obama to focus on climate change during a visit to AlaskaBy Monica Gokey, KSKA – AnchoragePresident Obama is visiting Alaska later this month.…
-
Residents of Allakaket oppose a road that would span from the Dalton Highway to the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska over concerns about its…