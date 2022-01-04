-
In recent years, the chum salmon runs on the Yukon River have been low. This year, it is too early to tell how the run will be. But with commercial…
Alaska’s most recent plan to address climate change was removed from the state’s website back in December. Meanwhile, some municipalities and tribal…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says its massive hatchery-wild research study will inform the conversations surrounding the rates at which hatchery…
Alaska not affected by this round of layoffsAssociated PressBritish Petroleum announced yesterday it is laying off 3,000 positions from its worldwide…
By Ben Matheson, KYUKThe path to unified management of Kuskokwim salmon stocks is uncharted, but along the way, the newly established Kuskokwim River…
Tribes’ attorney says state of Alaska seeks to delay a ruling it has little chance of winning on appealThe Alaska Dispatch News reports the state is…
A federal district court has sided with four villages who filed suit saying the state needs to do more to protect voting rights of non-English speaking…
CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports a tailings dam break at a British Columbia copper and gold mine could threaten Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries,…
Enough king salmon have gone upriver to spawn so state biologists opened the lower Kuskokwim salmon fishery on Friday; it had been closed since May…
A trial is scheduled for next month in a case alleging failure by the state to provide accurate translations of voting materials into Alaska Native…