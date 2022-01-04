-
Change pleases no one Based on a story by Rachel Waldholz, KCAW The North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted Sunday to reduce halibut bycatch in the…
-
In today's Our Community segment, Danny Preston speaks with Melissa Heuer, deputy director of the Renewable Resources Foundation. Each year, the…
-
It's taken years of research, experimentation, testing and innovation, but a low maintenance, easy-to-operate wind turbine project is already showing…
-
The Federal Subsistence Board has voted to change the process it uses to determine if a community is rural and eligible for subsistence priority. At issue…
-
The Federal Subsistence Board has voted to change the process it uses to determine if a community is rural and eligible for subsistence priority. At issue…
-
Second of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: Subsistence users give the Federal Subsistence Board several ideas for changes as it reviews its process for…
-
One of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: The state of Alaska harshly criticized the Federal Subsistence Board for cutting state fish and game subsistence…
-
Ahtna, the Native for-profit corporation for Eastern Interior Alaska, asks Congress to approve its proposal to co-manage fish and game on its lands,…