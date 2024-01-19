© 2024 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Alaskans

  • Roy Agloinga, the recent hire for President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the First Alaskans Institute.
    News
    First Alaskans Institute hires new President
    Hannah Bissett
    After a nationwide search for a range of diverse applicants, the First Alaskans Institute, a nonprofit to advance Alaska Native voices in a variety of leadership roles has hired Apagzuk/Apagruk Roy Agloinga as the new CEO and President.