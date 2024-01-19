First Alaskans Institute hires new President

Following Liz Medicine Crow (Haida/Tlingit) announced her departure as CEO ofFirst Alaskansin 2023, the nonprofit began a months-long search for the next CEO. She served 15 years in the position.

After receiving applications from across the nation they hired Roy Agloinga.

“The opportunity to continue so much of the great work that First Alaskans does, and the tremendous ability that an organization like this has in unifying our community and programming, and… this gives me a great opportunity to have that state-wide impact.”

With a diverse background in nonprofit management. Agloinga brings expertise on topics like rural health, policy, Inupiat language preservation, and child welfare.

Regarding his most recent experience, he spoke about what he did at theRassmussen Foundation.

“In the last part of my work at Rassmussen, my focus was on bringing national funders to Alaska with a lot of our nonprofits and bringing alot of support to the organizations and to our communities…”

In his new role as president, he will lead the organization’s day-to-day operations while strategizing ways to continue the company's mission of 'progress for the next 10,000 years.'

The stack of to-do’s for the new president is long, but one of the larger things on the list is looking over the assessments and surveys from a variety of partners, and using that data to create a new strategic plan for FAI.

Agloinga says that First Alaskans Institute should be a conduit for elders' and youth’s voices, and is an integral part of the nonprofit’s future.

He states "...I think that there's so much important work to be done across Alaska, and many times our youth and our Elders know very intimately what that work is. Because they're the ones who are living in our communities and are seeing some of the challenges that happen.”

Some of these issues he listed, but not limited to, were; suicide rates within Indigenous communities, homelessness and cost of living rising, and overall connection to resources.

He says that the future programming of First Alaskans aids in some of these state-wide challenges, whether it be funding or training, and he says that these types of opportunities are priceless for the state-wide Indigenous community.