The State of Alaska is filing a lawsuit in federal court alleging the U.S. Office of Subsistence Management has overstepped its authority. Over the…
Today on Morning Line, Frank and Danny visited with Karen Evanoff and Rachel Mason about an event this evening at the Mountain View Library, which focuses…
Amount of revenue, and "bundling" of tax proposals raise questionsby the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker's newly repackaged tax proposals have landed…
Aid to needy families, state child support services funding at riskState officials have said federal funding could be on the line if the Legislature does…
Goal of tribal same-sex policy is inclusion of all tribal membersSoutheast Alaska’s largest tribal organization has authorized its courts to perform…
Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins says successful programs in other countries are the model for proposed Native language immersion charter schoolsBy Ed…
Vote!It's always important to vote and get your voice heard, but today's election has a couple of races that are very close, making every vote potentially…
In a work session Wednesday, the Federal Subsistence Board discussed but did not act on a proposal that federal agencies take over management of the…
Second of two newscasts for Wed. 4/16/14: Subsistence users give the Federal Subsistence Board several ideas for changes as it reviews its process for…