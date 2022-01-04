environment

-
Alaska’s most recent plan to address climate change was removed from the state’s website back in December. Meanwhile, some municipalities and tribal…
-
Cutting through a 6-inch-thick layer of blubber demands a sharp knife.But as a veterinary pathologist Kathy Burek prepared to slice into the abdomen of a…
-
KNBA keeping you in tuned with Our Community! In today's segment, Danny Preston speaks with youth Sophia Astaburuaga, Vika Morozova, and Diego Joe.…
-
CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports a tailings dam break at a British Columbia copper and gold mine could threaten Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries,…