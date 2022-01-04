earthquake

-
Jan. 25, 2016Quake-related Natural Gas Leaks Lead to Destruction of Four Houses in Kenai By Joaqlin Estus, KNBA-Anchorage and Jenny Neyman,…
The Alaska House and Senate are moving their work from Juneau to Anchorage. Legislative majority leaders made the announcement the same day the Governor…
In a forum hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, two candidates running for Alaska Governor debated local and statewide issues. Gov. Sean…
A proposed temporary closure of brown bear hunting in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge is drawing opposition. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials…
Unemployment in Alaska's largest city was 4.9% in May, which seems like a good thing. But as APRN's Ann Hillman reports, it's actually a barrier to growth…
Construction is underway in Galena, a 400-person village recovering from a catastrophic flood last year, when the break-up of an ice jam caused the Yukon…