-
Low oil prices lead to Anchorage layoffsBy APBP says it is planning to further reduce its workforce in Alaska as the state continues to struggle with low…
-
State Senate votes to eliminate daylight saving timeThe Alaska State Senate has voted overwhelmingly to eliminate daylight saving time in the state. The…
-
Alaska Native advocates ask Walker to ensure the Indian Child Welfare Act is properly implemented in AlaskaThe Alaska Federation of Natives, and all the…
-
Dallas Seavey takes first place in the Iditarod Trail Sled-dog race, followed two minutes later by Ailie Zirkle. Mitch Seavey takes third. Jeff King,…