commercial fishing

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says its massive hatchery-wild research study will inform the conversations surrounding the rates at which hatchery…
Thousands of people in the Pacific Northwest — commercial fishermen, their crews, sport fishermen, seafood processors, even many boat builders — depend on…
By Daysha Eaton, KBBI - HomerFor years, the Ninilchik tribe has been seeking — and last week was granted — approval to use a more effective method of…
By Daysha Eaton, KYUKThe Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state…
Hundreds of people turned out in Anchorage Tuesday to comment on a proposal that would severely restrict development of the massive gold-and-copper Pebble…
As KSKA's Ann Hillman reports, about 90 people attended a Regulatory Commission of Alaska meeting to ask it to reconsider its decision to approve Enstar's…
