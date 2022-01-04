-
Alaska’s commercial fishermen have been speaking out against big trawlers for years, complaining that the large vessels in federal waters are scooping up…
The National Marine Fisheries Service says shutting down Southeast Alaska’s king salmon season would contribute little to saving an endangered population…
A conservation organization based in Washington state is threatening to sue the federal government over the management of Alaska’s chinook salmon…
Chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, are getting smaller, and a team of scientists at the University of Washington think they know why. A new study…
Today on Our Community, Kristen Collins, the Alaska Center Community Organizer and Gayla Hoseth, 2nd Chief of Curyung Tribal Council & Stand for Salmon…
That would be up from $45 TuesdayAs the price of oil continues its downward slide, the Energy Department is predicting oil prices of $58 per barrel in…
Anchorage judge sets Sept. 26 as the date for argumentsAn Anchorage judge has set Sept. 26 for arguments in the lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell…
Testifying in court on a case alleging the state has failed to provide full language assistance to Alaska Natives in elections, an expert witness cited…
Kuskokwim River villagers warn fisheries managers of talk about armed conflict and civil disobedience over closures that are leaving fish racks and…