At the southeastern tip of Alaska’s panhandle lies the curious town of Hyder. It’s grown naturally alongside its Canadian neighbor of Stewart, B.C.It has…
by Ben Matheson, KYUKFederal staff will again manage king salmon on the lower Kuskokwim River after requests from tribes. Earlier this year, a handful of…
Construction of cables under Arctic waters between England and Japan, and overland from Prudhoe to Anchorage inching forwardAn ambitious project that…
8:30 a.m. Newscast: Some Alaska tribal organizations say last week's (Aug. 4) dam break at a British Columbia mine shows what could happen closer to home.…
As KTOO's Lisa Phu reports, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium has signed an agreement to receive a $53 million settlement from the Indian…
As KSKA's Ann Hillman reports, about 90 people attended a Regulatory Commission of Alaska meeting to ask it to reconsider its decision to approve Enstar's…
A hot-shot crew and smoke-jumpers headed to Tyonek to contain a wildfire as gusty winds and low humidity add to wildfire danger in south central…