-
Tribes’ attorney says state of Alaska seeks to delay a ruling it has little chance of winning on appealThe Alaska Dispatch News reports the state is…
-
Walker leads with 4,634 more votes than ParnellAlaska Gov. Sean Parnell has conceded in the state's gubernatorial race. He issued a statement Saturday,…
-
With 30,000+ early and absentee ballots still to be counted, the two men in the lead for U.S. Senator for Alaska -- Dan Sullivan -- and for Alaska…
-
Major candidates for the U .S. Senate in Alaska are making one final push to rally voters. Incumbent Senator Democrat Mark Begich, and challenger Dan…
-
A look back at the 3-day Elders and Youth ConferenceDelvin Anderstrom, of Yakutat, gave a keynote address after Elder Fred John gave his. Anderstrom's…
-
In a forum hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, two candidates running for Alaska Governor debated local and statewide issues. Gov. Sean…
-
Anchorage judge sets Sept. 26 as the date for argumentsAn Anchorage judge has set Sept. 26 for arguments in the lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell…
-
Permanent Fund Dividend third largest in 33-year historyThis year's PFD will be $1,884. That's twice as much as last year and the third-largest ever.…
-
His campaign says Sullivan changed his mind after he read the measureBefore the election primary, in which he faced Tea Party candidate Joe Miller, U.S.…
-
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Byron Mallott have combined their campaigns in an attempt to unseat incumbent Governor Sean Parnell. Former…