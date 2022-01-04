-
The federal court system will likely decide the fate of Tundra Ridge Road, also known as Polk Road, also known as Uamuralria Drive. The State of Alaska…
-
On Aug. 31, the Bethel City Council passed a mandate requiring people arriving at the Alaska Airlines terminal to be tested for COVID-19. The mandate also…
-
Months after former Bethel Elementary School Principal Chris Carmichael was arrested, and later charged with sexual abuse of a minor, the Lower Kuskokwim…
-
Cab companies in Bethel have decided to stop accepting Medicaid vouchers for payment. This is important because taxis are a main form of transportation to…
-
In the middle of the night on Nov. 3, 2015, a fire started on the Kilbuck school campus that eventually engulfed the building in flames and destroyed…
-
Top agenda item at Bethel meeting is deciding who runs the Association of Village Council PresidentsBy The Associated PressOct. 3, 2016 - A leadership dispute is expected to be continued at a 3-day conference of the Association of Village Council…
-
Feb. 15, 2016U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski leads field hearing of Energy Committee in BethelBy the Associated PressU.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join…
-
by Johanna EurichAlaska Native elders say it's time to stop talking about climate change and get to work. That's the message Larry Merculieff with the…
-
The slide show above gives glimpses of life in the dozens of villages in Alaska that lack flush toilets and running water. To find out more, click on the…
-
Legislative impasse continuesLayoff warning notices were sent yesterday (Monday June 1) to thousands of state employees as the legislative impasse over…