Association of Village Council Presidents

-
Top agenda item at Bethel meeting is deciding who runs the Association of Village Council PresidentsBy The Associated PressOct. 3, 2016 - A leadership dispute is expected to be continued at a 3-day conference of the Association of Village Council…
-
June 14, 2016AVCP admits to board of directors longstanding financial woes.By Adrian Wagner, KYUK – BethelIn southwest Alaska, the regional nonprofit…
-
5/12/16Lawyers say state could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars over Anchorage Legislative offices. After a judge ruled the building's lease…
-
House Majority divided on payments to oil companiesBy the Associated PressRepublican House Speaker Mike Chenault said his caucus is not ready to vote on…
-
Tribes seek info on layoffs, alleged mishandling of federal funds at AVCPBy Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – AnchorageJan. 19, 2016 Four tribes in western Alaska are…
-
In Northwest Alaska, tax increase prompts lawsuitBy the Associated PressA world-class zinc mine operating in northwest Alaska is suing the Northwest…
-
Dec. 23, 2015Association of Village Council Presidents points to economy as cause for layoffsBy Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - BethelThe Bethel-based…
-
Nov. 18, 2015Association of Village Council Presidents announces plan to create dozens of tribal courts in Y-K regionBy Anna Rose McArthur, KYUK-BethelAn…
-
Proposed state spending for infrastructure down a billion from 10-year averageThe Senate Finance Committee has unveiled a stripped-down, draft rewrite of…
-
By Daysha Eaton, KYUKThe Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik Fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state…