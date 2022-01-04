-
Warming rivers play an increasingly important role in melting sea ice and rising air temperatures in the Arctic, according to a new study published in the…
-
This spring, the North Slope Borough conducted a census — not of people, but of the western Arctic bowhead whale population. They do the count with their…
-
In the end, the eight nations of the Arctic Council signed a short statement, affirming their commitment to peace and cooperation. But two major issues…
-
9/20/16The lack of running water and flush toilets in more than three thousand Alaska homes causes health problems, but another issue looms even larger:…
-
It’s National Diabetes Month (Nov.) and the national eye institute is sharing advice to help prevent diabetic retinopathy -- the leading cause of…
-
By The Associated PressPres. Barack Obama's visit to Anchorage came at a price, at least for the Anchorage Police Department. Chief Mark Mew tells KTUU…
-
Climate change, Alaska Native issues high profile during President Obama visit to AlaskaAlaska Native issues will be the subject of high-level…
-
Aug. 18, 2015Arctic offshore drilling gets federal approvalThe federal government has given Royal Dutch Shell the final permit it needs to drill for oil…
-
Aug. 17, 2015Civil rights leader Elizabeth Peratrovich nominated to be on new $10 billBy Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaskaThe Walker-Mallott administration has…
-
President Obama to focus on climate change during a visit to AlaskaBy Monica Gokey, KSKA – AnchoragePresident Obama is visiting Alaska later this month.…