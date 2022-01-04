-
Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Stuart Henderson will be the newest member of the Alaska Supreme Court after Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed her on…
-
The Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved Thursday, January 14, 2021, an ordinance that formally establishes a government-to-government relationship…
-
Illegal for decades, many Anchorage homes still have covenants that prohibit sale to blacks and AlasRichard Watts moved from Philadelphia to Anchorage around Thanksgiving 1949 with his family. He was 3. His father had sold his stake in a nightclub and…
-
By Joaqlin Estus, KNBAA Yup’ik woman from the Bristol Bay region known as one of the people who created the Alaska tribal health system and a savvy…
-
Southcentral Alaska Winter Storm Warning for Thursday night, Friday morningThe National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a winter storm warning for…
-
After months of camping out, more than 500 arrests, and harsh encounters with law enforcement, tribes celebrate By Joaqlin EstusSunday thousands of people…
-
-
The Alaska Dispatch News reports Edward Itta, a prominent North Slope leader, died Sunday of cancer. Itta was mayor of the North Slope Borough from 2005…
-
By Joaqlin Estus, KNBAA handful of Alaskans this week are heading to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota. They’re joining thousands of…
-
Oct. 6, 2016Mat-Su Republican introduces bill to double dividend amountby Joaqlin Estus and The Associated PressPermanent Fund Dividends of $1,022 started…