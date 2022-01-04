Alaska state legislature

-
By the Associated PressThe Alaska House has asked the Senate to meet in joint session to consider potential overrides of vetoes made by Gov. Bill Walker.…
-
Amount of revenue, and "bundling" of tax proposals raise questionsby the Associated PressGov. Bill Walker's newly repackaged tax proposals have landed…
-
KNBA News - Bill on sex ed fails; Alaska Native Medical Center adds traditonal foods to patient menu5/5/16Legislation to change who can teach sexual education failsBy the Associated PressA wide-ranging education bill emphasizing local and parental…
-
5/4/16Legislation limiting who can provide sex education moving forwardBy the Associated PressA conference committee has adopted the Senate rewrite of…
-
May 3, 2016Legislators have 45 days to negotiate purchase of building at Minnesota and BensonThe Legislative Council voted Monday evening to spend $12.5…
-
State Senate pares another $63 million from House budgetBased on a story by APRN’s Juneau Correspondent Andrew KitchenmanWith the state facing a $3.5…
-
Feb. 5, 2016Legislators to hear public comments on proposals to cut into PFDsBy the Associated PressAlaskans get their first chance tonight to tell…
-
Governor Bill Walker says his priority is for Legislators to pass a fully-funded budget, not where it's done. A Legislative attorney earlier this week…
-
Bureau of Ocean Energy Management okays Shell exploration planThe Bureau of Ocean Energy Management yesterday approved Shell's exploration plan for the…
-
Legislative session continues past scheduled adjournment dateLawmakers gave themselves another day to stay in session and work out an agreement on the…